Директора предприятия на Лунинетчине приговорили к 3 годам колонии

\r\n\u0421\u0443\u0434 \u041b\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0443 \u043e \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u044c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0445\u043e\u0437\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u043d \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0421\u041e\u041e\u041e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 Br550. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043a \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u044b\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u0443\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0447.1 \u0438 \u0447.2 \u0441\u0442.430 \u0423\u041a (\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u043a\u0438). \u041e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d \u043a \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e-\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 Br3 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443. \u041e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0436\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d.\r\n\r\n\r\n