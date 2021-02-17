Новости районаПроисшествия

Директора предприятия на Лунинетчине приговорили к 3 годам колонии

Суд Лунинецкого района огласил приговор по уголовному делу о взяточничестве.

На скамье подсудимых оказался мужчина 1972 года рождения. Будучи директором сельхозпредприятия, он трижды получил от менеджера СООО материальные ценности на Br550. Предназначалось это для дальнейшего сотрудничества по заключенному договору поставки, погашения образовавшейся кредиторской задолженности, обеспечения закупок запчастей и комплектующих. Также руководитель предприятия на основании договоренности с представителями фирмы принял для своего сына строительные материалы, которые безвозмездно были доставлены на участок.

Суд признал мужчину виновным по ч.1 и ч.2 ст.430 УК (получение взятки). Он приговорен к трем годам лишения свободы с отбыванием наказания в исправительной колонии в условиях усиленного режима. Также обвиняемый на пять лет лишен права занимать должности, связанные с организационно-распорядительными и административно-хозяйственными обязанностями. В доход государства с него взыскано почти Br3 тыс. дохода, полученного преступным путем.

Приговор не вступил в законную силу. Он может быть обжалован и опротестован.

Теги
Показать больше
Photo of Red

Red

Похожие статьи

Photo of Дни скидок на продукцию Лунинецкого молочного завода проходят в “Верасе”

Дни скидок на продукцию Лунинецкого молочного завода проходят в “Верасе”

Photo of «Любовь – источник счастья»

«Любовь – источник счастья»

Photo of Прием граждан проведет Анатолий Захаркевич

Прием граждан проведет Анатолий Захаркевич

Photo of Лунинецкий хлеб будут выпускать в бумажной упаковке

Лунинецкий хлеб будут выпускать в бумажной упаковке

Photo of Сообщение об опасности – ложное, путевка в ИК – реальная

Сообщение об опасности – ложное, путевка в ИК – реальная

Photo of В Лунинец вернулись снегири. Фотофакт

В Лунинец вернулись снегири. Фотофакт

Кнопка «Наверх»
Закрыть
Закрыть